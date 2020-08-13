AW Removals Shifts to the New Normal After the Pandemic

Victoria, Australia, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — With the global COVID-19 crisis, many businesses had to halt their operations. Businesses weren’t the only ones impacted by the pandemic though, as people had to work from home to avoid getting infected. With the number of cases on the rise, many construction developments including renovation projects were paused. This made it challenging for companies like AW Removals.

Multiple household renovations came into a standstill after being forced to take a pause on their renovation projects. This pause affected the operations here at AW Removals since requests for asbestos removals have decreased in relation to the crisis. Asbestos testing and other asbestos removal services are also hard to conduct with the situation back in March 2020.

Officially Back in Business

But as the threat of the pandemic slows down, the Australian national government is rolling out plans to transition to the new normal. It calls on businesses and individuals to follow a set of health safety protocols and standards to ensure that no new wave of cases will strike the country down.

Despite the challenges, the company is now gearing up for the said changes. These new normal measures include social and physical distancing, where people must stand at least 1.5 metres away from other people whenever possible. Staying at home was emphasized as it is the best way to limit interactions with people or places that might be contaminated.

Other regulations include washing your hands with soap and water, wearing of personal protective equipment, and regular disinfection in places that might get exposed. The government has also strengthened its testing protocols for people who are at high risk of contracting the disease.

Thus far, AW Removals has been compliant with the new normal measures. Even though numerous logistical challenges came during the quarantine period, they remain steadfast in their asbestos removal services.

The company transitions to their 100% operations in July and continues to provide asbestos removal in residential, industrial, and commercial areas.

About AW Removals:

Asbestos is a popular construction material used in 1930s and continued even to the late 80s. AW Removals is a trusted partner in asbestos removal services in Melbourne. We observe a safe and efficient asbestos removal process, so you and the people in your homes and buildings will stay protected.

With the COVID-19 crisis, it is becoming clearer that we have to take measures to protect ourselves. Do not attempt to remove asbestos by yourself and call on professionals like AW Removals instead.

Contact Info:

Organisation: AW Asbestos Removals

Address: Unit 3/60-62 Kirkham Rd W, Keysborough VIC 3173, Australia

Phone: 0488 12 12 14, (03) 9798 3891

Email: info@awremovals.com.au

