Washington DC Immigration Attorney Educates On P1 Visa Requirements

A Washington DC immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi recently created a blog educating readers on the requirements that must be met to obtain a P-1A visa. This visa is designed for athletes and support personnel to enter the U.S. for competition.

The P1 visa allows athletes, whether individually or as part of a team, who compete at an internationally recognized level to enter the U.S. for a specific athletic competition, tournament, athletic season, or other event. For example, a track runner or member of a basketball team, along with their coaches and other staff, may need visas to enter the U.S. for the Olympics. Visa holders can perform for payment or prize money and engage in part-time study while they are in the country, and they may work for multiple employers as long as each employer files a separate petition. P1 visas are valid for between one and 5 years, depending on whether an individual or team holds the visa.

Multiple types of documents are required to apply for a P1 visa. These include a written contract of employment, an advisory opinion from an appropriate labor organization, the start and end dates of athletic activities, and a description of the events in which the visa holder will participate. The applicant must also submit two of the following types of evidence: significant participation in a prior season with a professional or collegiate U.S. sports league, participation on a national team at international levels, a written statement from a member of the sports media or other expert outlining the applicant’s international recognition, or evidence of a high ranking or other award for performance.

Multiple types of documents are required to apply for a P1 visa. These include a written contract of employment, an advisory opinion from an appropriate labor organization, the start and end dates of athletic activities, and a description of the events in which the visa holder will participate. The applicant must also submit two of the following types of evidence: significant participation in a prior season with a professional or collegiate U.S. sports league, participation on a national team at international levels, a written statement from a member of the sports media or other expert outlining the applicant's international recognition, or evidence of a high ranking or other award for performance.

