Tips for traveling, camping and hunkering down in a Post-COVID-19 world.

Bridgeport, Connecticut, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — This year is the toughest and the strangest. But you will tell your children and their children about the year of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. While striving to live in the present it is always good to do planning for the future. Plan your next RV trip this month and planning for next year gives you hope and excitement. Travel with your loved ones, exercise safety and precaution and create cherished memories.

According to Craig Kirby, President of the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA), “Americans love the space and freedom of the outdoors and the enrichment that comes with living an active outdoor life.”

Start by making a checklist of all the items that you need to perform like recoating the roof, lube the slides, clean jacks, wipe down the living area furniture, polish and dust woodwork, change the flickering lights are just some of the things that should be on the list. Out of all the things recoating your RV is the most important task.

RV Roof Magic prides itself on manufacturing a proven product for the RV industry. A product that is unique on all fronts. Never needing a primer, more square footage than other products, and fast dry times to allow you to get behind the wheel as quickly as possible and enjoy the RVing experience. Re-coating your camper roof with RV Roof Magic is the quickest and cost effective way to keep your Recreational Vehicle looking great for many years to come.

RV Roof Magic is specially formulated coating for RV’s Trailers and Mobile homes that demand a highly flexible material as RV enthusiast travel throughout the year. It’s a highly flexible Aliphatic with a 77% volume solids and tensile strength 600 PSI. With over a 15-year history of success RV Roof Magic has helped thousands RV enthusiast get a new roof for a fraction of the cost of roof replacement.

