Cleanroom Technology Market | Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

Growth in this market is driven majorly by the stringent regulatory framework, growth of the biologics sector, rising demand for sterilized pharmaceutical formulations, growing demand for medical devices, and technological advancements in cleanroom technology.

The global cleanroom technology market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

What Drives the Market?

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Growth of the Biologics Sector

Rising Demand for Parenteral and Injectable Pharmaceutical Formulations

Growing Demand for Medical Devices

Advancements in Cleanroom Technologies

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the healthcare Cleanroom market in 2018

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to its favorable government regulations, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing base of pharma companies in the country, all of which are driving adoption of cleanroom solutions in the Asia Pacific.

Healthcare Cleanroom Market Players

The prominent players in the healthcare cleanroom market include Azbil Corporation (Japan), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Ardmac (Ireland), Clean Air Products (US), Labconco Corporation (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Taikisha Ltd. (Japan), Exyte AG (Germany), COLANDIS GmbH (Germany), ABN Cleanroom Technology (Belgium), Clean Rooms International, Inc. (US), Bouygues Group (France), Terra Universal, Inc. (US), Connect 2 Cleanrooms Ltd (UK), Camfil (Sweden), OCTANORM-Vertriebs-GmbH (Germany), Parteco Srl (Italy), and Airtech Japan, Ltd. (Japan).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

Kimberly-Clark has an extensive range of cleanroom consumables and a prominent presence across the globe. It targets faster-growing as well as higher-margin segments such as wiping & safety consumables within the K-C Professional business segment to achieve further growth. In 2018, the company unified its core categories of personal protective equipment, including apparel, gloves, and eyewear, under a revitalized KleenGuard brand with an aim to increase productivity and enhance worker performance. Kimberly-Clark also focuses on increasing investments in R&D to develop new innovative products. For instance, the company spent around USD 3.3 billion in 2018 as compared to the USD 3.2 billion spent on R&D in 2017.

Exyte AG (Germany)

Exyte is positioned as a partner for all cleanroom technology customers, supporting all businesses from small & flexible construction to large-scale & highly automated cleanrooms. Building on its potential in this area, the company is continuously expanding its capabilities spanning the full project lifecycle from consulting, designing, and engineering to turnkey construction of cleanrooms. As a global manufacturer of high-quality cleanroom products, Exyte aims to further strengthen its market position through organic growth strategies such as expansions. Exyte specializes in fully-integrated facility design services to deliver high-end equipment, buildings, and laboratories. Exyte, through its subsidiary, Exyte Technology is one of the global leaders in the development and design of high-tech manufacturing plants owing to its unique expertise in classroom technologies.

