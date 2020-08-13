Clinical Microbiology Market Overview, Trends and Recent Developments – Forecast 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in the clinical microbiology market can be attributed to the technological advancements in the disease diagnostics, rising incidence of infectious diseases and growing outbreak of epidemics, and increased funding and public-private investments in the field of disease diagnosis. On the other hand, reimbursement concerns and unfavorable regulatory scenario are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

According to research report the Clinical Microbiology Market is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023 from $3.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2023.

• The microbiology testing market is segmented on the basis of applications into pharmaceutical, clinical, food testing, energy, chemical and material manufacturing, and environmental applications.

• On the basis of disease area, the clinical microbiology market is segmented into respiratory diseases, bloodstream infections (BSIs), gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), urinary tract infections (UTIs), periodontal diseases, and other diseases (including cardiovascular disease, central nervous system infections, connective tissue & joint diseases, and skin diseases).

• The clinical microbiology market is segmented on the basis of products into instruments (laboratory instruments and microbiology analyzers) and reagents (pathogen-specific kits and general reagents). The laboratory instruments products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global clinical microbiology instruments market

Recent Developments:

> In 2018, Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) launched the cobas TV/MG assay

> In 2017, bioMérieux (UK) received FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability of VITEK MS

> In 2017, Hologic (US) collaborated with Seegene Inc. (South Korea) to develop and supply highly multiplexed real-time PCR reagents and assays for Hologic’s Panther Fusion platform

Key Market Players

bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (US), and Neogen Corporation (US), among others.

bioMérieux held the leading position of the global clinical microbiology market. The company has a robust product portfolio and a strong geographical presence in more than 150 countries across the world. To maintain its leadership position in the market, the company has been focusing on R&D activities and new product launches.

Danaher Corporation held the second position in the global clinical microbiology market in 2017. The company operates in the clinical microbiology testing market through its wholly owned subsidiaries— Beckman Coulter and Cepheid.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical microbiology market in 2018 due to easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques, technological advancements in microbial testing techniques, rising geriatric population, and growing public-private funding to support microbiology-based research in the region.

