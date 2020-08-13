Transplant diagnostics market 2020 | Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the increasing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

The transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User (Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2025

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market is Segmented on:

1. Technology

2. Product

3. Type

4. End User

Product

The market, by technology, is segmented into molecular and non-molecular assay technologies. In 2019, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by molecular assays such as low turnaround time, high procedural efficacy, the study of multiple samples, and real-time sample analysis.

End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2019, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories, growing number of research & development activities outsourced by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies to independent reference laboratories, and the growing number of organ transplantation procedures.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

North America is a well-established market for medical devices. The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative transplant diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, the large volume of organ transplantation procedures performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), Immucor, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Hologic, Inc. (US).

