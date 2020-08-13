Container Monitoring Market Regional Outlook, Driving Factors Analysis Forecast To 2022

The demand for container monitoring is majorly driven by its benefits of optimum utilization of applications and increased business productivity. Due to the increasing popularity of containers and microservices, the adoption rate of the container monitoring technology among global organizations is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

As per report “Container Monitoring Market by Component (Solution and Services), Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom and IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”, The container monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 169.6 Million in 2017 to USD 706.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.0% during the forecast period.

Browse

70 Tables

35 Figures

119 Pages

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/container-monitoring-market-47456749.html

Professional services segment is expected to play a key role in the container monitoring market

The professional services segment is expected to play a major role in changing the container monitoring market services market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The professional services in the container monitoring provides support to assist their customers in the efficient use of the solutions and their maintenance. The services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions. The market size of the container monitoring professional services segment is expected to be robust; thus, the vendors are innovating and offering various services to expand their customer base across the globe.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to be a faster growing deployment mode

In the container monitoring market, the cloud is expected to be a faster growing deployment mode, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based container monitoring solutions are available according to customers’ demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service, at will.

Telecom and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The telecom and IT vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of containers for modernizing, automating, and accelerating the technology environments. Enterprises are consistently focusing on improving the IT performance, reducing costs, and delivering an enhanced digital experience. Moreover, the widespread presence of open source vendors offering container-based solutions is encouraging organization to deploy container monitoring solutions.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the container monitoring market

Due to the presence of a large number of container monitoring vendors, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the container monitoring market; whereas, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Major factors, such as growing DevOps and organizations’ continuous focus on digital transformations, are driving the adoption of container monitoring solution and services across the globe. Furthermore, the market in major regions, such as Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA), is expected to grow due to the increasing need to optimize application performance.

Major market vendors providing the container monitoring solution and services are CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Splunk (US), Dynatrace (US), Datadog (US), BMC Software (US), Sysdig (US), SignalFx (US), Wavefront (US), and CoScale (Belgium).