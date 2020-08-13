Fractional Flow Reserve Market Worth $1,081.8 million | North America holds the largest share | Growth Opportunities

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Fractional Flow Reserve Market is projected to reach USD 1,081.8 million by 2024 from USD 516 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Fractional flow reserve is a measurement for the evaluation of the functional significance of stenosis in the epicardial coronary artery. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) is calculated by using the distal coronary pressure of the stenosis divided by the aortic pressure during maximal hyperemia. FFR is considered as a gold standard to assess whether particular stenosis is responsible for inducible ischemia.

Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Growth potential in emerging economies;

Emerging countries such as India and China are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the fractional flow reserve market. More than half of the world’s population resides in India and China, owing to which, these countries are home to a large target patient base. Rapid economic growth and increasing disposable incomes in emerging markets are encouraging patients in these countries to spend on quality healthcare services, thereby helping players in the fractional flow reserve systems market to expand their presence in these emerging markets. Furthermore, regulatory policies in Asia are considered to be more adaptive and business-friendly due to the presence of less-stringent regulations and data requirements.

“Invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the market”

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into invasive and non-invasive monitoring technologies. In 2018, the invasive monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the fractional flow reserve market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the strong recommendation for FFR usage in coronary angiography.

“Pressure guidewires segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

On the basis of product, the invasive monitoring market is segmented into pressure guidewires and FFR monitoring systems. The pressure guidewires segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growth in the number of PCI procedures (as a result of the rising prevalence of CVD), strong recommendation for the use of guided revascularization by measuring FFR in specific clinical scenarios, and the single-use nature of pressure guidewires, which ensures repeat purchases.

Fractional Flow Reserve Market, By Application:

Single-vessel Diseases

Multi-vessel Diseases

North America dominated the fractional flow reserve market in 2018. The large share of the North American market can primarily be attributed to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of CVD and lifestyle diseases, growth in the geriatric population, large number of ongoing research activities and product launches, availability of reimbursements, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems.

The key players in the fractional flow reserve market are Abbott (US), Boston Scientific (US), ACIST Medical Systems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Opsens, Inc. (Canada), HeartFlow, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands), CathWorks (Israel), and Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV (Netherlands).