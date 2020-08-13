IndigoLogoDesign Announces Up To 60% Discount on All Its Logo and Website Services

Los Angeles, US, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — IndigoLogoDesign, an award-winning logo design agency, recently announced a 60% discount on all its logo and web designing services in line with the company`s pre-winter haul sale, announced at the beginning of the month.

The company, in its press conference in July, intimated at a grand discount in the coming months. The news came to pass the previous day, when the marketing manager of the company, Aiden James, announced the discount on the company`s latest media briefing.

“When we say we appreciate your business, we actually mean it. To celebrate years of success and massive growth, we have decided to give back to our valued clients. We want businesses of all sizes to grow and prosper just as we are prospering. Hence, to help all our clients, as well as those looking for premium, but affordable digital services, we are pleased to announce a huge discount,” stated Aiden.

IndigoLogoDesign, at the beginning of the year, also announced a massive discount to commemorate its 10th anniversary. However, the recent discount is termed by the company`s representative as a “Strategic move,” and “doesn’t fall in line with any seasonal shopping hauls”.

The representative, Charles Borne, further stated, “It is a win-win situation for both the parties involved. The customers can get their logos and websites designed by a panel of talented and experienced designers, and in return, we can gain a loyal customer base. At IndigoLogoDesign, we fulfill our promises. There is no catch, no gimmick, and no obligations. Our primary goal is to help you boost your business and guarantee that your brand will leave a lasting presence that stands the test of time.”

“It is a now or never kind of a situation, especially for the brick-and-mortar businesses that are suffering due to the pandemic we are all facing. Now is the right time for the businesses to grasp every opportunity that comes their way and takes full advantage of all discounts and deals offered.” He further pointed out, “Our discounts are for those businesses that want to step into the virtual world and transform into borderless entities. Correspondingly, it is also for those businesses that want to revamp their image and brand identity into something new and different,” He added.

About IndigoLogoDesign

IndigoLogoDesign is one of the highest-grossing web and logo designing agencies in the states. Its leading services include logo designing, web designing, web development, and mobile application development.

Media Contact:

Call: 1-855-757-7877

Email: info@indigologodesign.com

Address:2637 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062:

Website: https://www.indigologodesign.com/