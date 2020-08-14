Qualcomm vs., STMicroelectronics: Which Embedded System to Choose and Why?

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Embedded systems are computerized systems formed by a combination of computer hardware and software. These systems are designed on a microprocessor board, and the programs created for them are stored in the ROM. Embedded systems are usually implemented in rigorous environments and need to perform in various real-time factors. These systems are highly reliable, configurable, and enhance system performance and efficiency. The wide acceptance of embedded systems across numerous applications, right from small, home-based devices to large manufacturing devices, is leading to advancements in embedded systems.

Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics are both leading players in the embedded systems market. Products offered by both vendors are technologically advanced and widely accepted across the globe. Hence, selecting the best embedded system among these two can be a tedious task. Let’s look at a few similarities and differences between these top embedded system vendors and compare them.

Qualcomm is one of the leading providers of semiconductors and processors used in embedded applications. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor enables fast computing and high-tech visualization of processes for various embedded applications. The processor comes with a CPU that has advanced architecture and multi-tasking and multi-threaded application support. The processor also has hexagon DSP support for low power processes. It’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity features help in quick transfers.

STMicroelectronics is known across the globe for its embedded software and semiconductor solutions. The company provides numerous embedded system software that allow quick assessment and development of applications. The embedded solution provided by the company is mainly of two types, namely MCU & MPU embedded software and MEMS and sensor software. MCU & MPU embedded software are formed by a combination of microcontrollers, such as STM32, STM8, and SPC5, offered by the company.

Embedded system solutions offered by both companies are globally implemented in various applications. Both vendors offer high-tech processors with advanced features that support the latest embedded applications in a cost-effective way. Although the processors offered by the companies have advanced features, there are a few differences between the features offered. These differences will enable one to understand which processor suits your needs the best. Even a small change in feature can make a huge difference in the performance of the system and can make it more efficient. In this case, we are comparing the Snapdragon 410 Processor of Qualcomm and the STM32 MPU embedded processor of STMicroelectronics as both vendors have numerous processors for embedded applications.

Comparison between Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics Processors

Feature Qualcomm Processor STMicroelectronics Processor Cellular Modem Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) with LTE call continuity, HD Voice over 3G and VoLTE MP3, WMA, voice services, and more Connectivity Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 4.1 USB, TCP/IP, Bluetooth, Zigbee RF4CE, and more Location Satellite Systems Support: Beidou, GLONASS, GPS Location Support: Qualcomm® Location Global Emergency Services Support: Assisted GPS, OTDOA (LTE-based positioning) Advanced Location Features: Low Power Geofencing and Tracking Location and Navigation (LNP) Immediate Alert (IAS), Next DST Change Service (NDCS) Camera Video Capture (30 FPS): 1080p video capture Audio+Midi, Video, PTP, MTP, DFU Display Max External Display: Up to 720p Display Pixels: 1920×1200 Graphical interfaces Cryptography Offers Qualcomm Crypto Engine Core Free STM32 Library with a public key, symmetric and hash algorithms

There are many more unique features offered by these processors. Below is the pricing offered by different products of Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics.

Product Pricing for some Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics Products

Qualcomm Product Pricing APQ8009 $ 1002.3/unit QCC3005 $ 801.84/unit QCC3005 $ 200/unit

STMicroelectronics Product Pricing STM32L552ZE $ 332.09/unit SPC58EC80E5 $323.14/unit SPC58EC80E5 $ 392.04/unit

Getting the right embedded system solution completely depends on the requirement of the organization. Both vendors have unique capabilities for best embedded system applications.

Some of the top embedded system vendors, along with Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics are Intel, Renesas, NXP, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics, and Microchip.

