MediaAgility Ranks on the 2020 list of Inc. 5000 As Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Princeton, NJ, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — MediaAgility announces today that the company has ranked on the Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This list has previously honored Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known businesses.

This news comes after a series of significant announcements made by MediaAgility recently like, winning 2019’s Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Marketing Analytics, Partnership with Looker, and appointing new C-Suite executives with Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer.

“Ranking as an Inc. 5000 company in the America comes at a great time for us. We have seen accelerated growth in the last couple of years, and our resolve to deliver exceptional services to our clients has never been stronger. I would also take this moment to thank our Google Cloud partnership and recognize the hard work poured in by each Agilite. This is a great achievement for all of us at MediaAgility,” says Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO and Co-Founder, MediaAgility.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

MediaAgility was also recently named as a key player in “Cloud Office Services” by Market Research Future and is helping businesses in the US, India, and the UK navigate work transformation with G Suite’s smart, cloud-native productivity and collaboration tools.