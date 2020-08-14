Devart Rolled Out New dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL v.2.3

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, launched dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL v2.3. The updated solution got huge improvements in its built-in script generation and formatting features, as well as an improved visual PostgreSQL query analyzer.

The new version includes the following enhancements:

Script Generator Improvements. The vendor added new options for script generation. Generate Script as: CREATE SEQUENCE, DROP\CREATE TABLE, CREATE INDEX, DROP and CREATE for all Source Objects.

SQL Formatter Improvements. In the new version of dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, the SQL Formatter was updated to work with the following statements: CREATE TRIGGER, CREATE INDEX, CREATE SEQUENCE, CREATE TABLE, CREATE VIEW, CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW, PROCEDURE\FUNCTION.

Query Profiler Improvements. Now users can get a plan of any query without actually running it. This can help with graphical analysis and further improvement of high-cost queries.

dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL is a GUI tool for database development and management. This IDE for PostgreSQL allows users to create, develop and execute queries, edit and adjust the code to specific requirements in a convenient and user-friendly interface.

For more information about dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL, please visit https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-studio-for-postgresql-v23.html

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/