HiSilicon Hi3559 V200 Embedded computer for 4K+1080P Dash Cam

Shenzhen, China, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Low-power 4K ultra-HD mobile camera SoC, dual-system solution and fast Startup (less than 4s), Boardcon recently released a single board computer powered by HiSilicon Hi3559 V200.

The EM-HI3559V200 features 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, built-in WiFi, optional 4G LTE and Sony Image Sensor.

This HI3559V200 platform supports H.265/H.264 encoding and decoding, with performance up to 4K@P30/1080@P120, but typical power consumption in the 3840 x 2160@30 fps H.265 encoding scenario only 1.1 W, can provide a long-lasting battery life for customers.

With the HiSilicon fourth-generation ISP (image signal processor) that integrated in Hi3559 V200, EM-HI3559V200 supports multi-level 3DNR, 6-DoF DIS, WDR, and multiple image enhancement and correction algorithms, allowing customers to capture images of professional quality. And up to 0.4T neural network computing capability, supported intelligent functions such as face detection and scenario identification.

EM-HI3559V200 can be powered by USB/DC power adapter or LiPo battery and runs Linux + Huawei Lite OS, enabling fast startup, real-time performance, it is specially designed for Dash Cam, Action Cam and Streaming Media Rear-View Mirror Camera Solution.

The HI3559V200 SBC is implemented with a System-on-Module providing most of the functions and interfaces, and the carrier board providing connectors and several additional functions.

EM-HI3559V200 specifications

CPU – Hi3559V200 ARM Cortex A7 MP2 @900MHz

Memory – 1GB LPDDR3

Storage

– 4GB eMMC flash

– MicroSD slot

USB –1x USB2.0 OTG

Audio – 2x MIC, 1x Speaker

Camera – 4-lane Image Sensor

Display

– HDMI 1.4, 3840 x 2160@30fps

– 4-lane MIPI DSI

Connectivity

– 802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.4GHz)

– Optional 4G module via mini PCIe socket + SIM card slot

Misc – CAN, RS485, RS232, User buttons, IR receiver, 2x AHD

Power Supply

– 5V/2A DC via power jack

– 5V DC via Micro USB

– 3-pin header for LiPo battery

Dimension – Baseboard 145.55 x 117.85mm; Core board 30 x 27mm

Operating system – Linux + Huawei Lite OS