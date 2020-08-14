The Biggest Contribution Of Empty Capsules market To Pharmaceutical Market

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Empty capsules market are the growing adoption of capsule formulations among the growing geriatric population, the growth of the pharmaceutical market with the increasing R&D activities & clinical trial studies, and the advancements in capsule delivery technologies. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the empty capsules market size based on type, functionality, application, end user, and region.

According MarketsandMarkets, a new market research report – [206 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Empty Capsules market to grow from USD 1.95 billion in 2018 to USD 2.79 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Among the type of capsules segment, the non-gelatin capsules segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-animal-based products and the advantages offered by these capsules over gelatin-based ones, such as low hygroscopicity, physical stability, stability in different ranges of temperature & humidity, and low moisture content are driving the segment growth.

Driver: Advancement in capsule delivery technologies :

Traditionally, capsules were made from gelatin for manufacturing solid dosage forms for the pharmaceutical industry. Technological advancements have provided the empty capsules industry with a growing range of functionality options for capsules-based formulations used by patients. Over the years, capsule delivery has witnessed a number of technological advancements in terms of product enhancements for better quality outcomes and patient comfort. These include the improvement of capsule shells, fill material, capsule-sealing techniques, and capsule systems to achieve modified drug release and the encapsulation of different materials.

Restraint: Cultural practices and dietary restrictions:

Gelatin is the original and most common material used to produce capsules. However, gelatin is an animal by-product formed from collagen, obtained from the by-products of slaughtered animals including the bones, hides, and hooves of cattle, pigs, horses, fish, and poultry. Individuals with religious or dietary restrictions that forbid the consumption of animal products are not suited for traditional gelatin capsules. Therefore, capsules that contain this type of gelatin are not preferred by certain communities, owing to their cultural and religious practices.

Opportunity: Development of halal capsules :

Gelatin is a key ingredient in processed foods and hard and soft capsules for prescription drugs and vitamin supplements. Globally, over 45% of gelatin is derived from pork. This is a major concern to Muslim consumers due to the porcine nature of gelatin. Only 3% of the global gelatin production is from halal or permissible ingredients, implying a clear demand for greater production of halal gelatin. Halal gelatin is produced from the bones and hides of halal slaughtered animals (cattle) and is becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical sectors in emerging markets of the Middle East and Asia that have a large Muslim population have a substantial growth rate.

Challenge: Rising prices and lower availability of raw materials in the gelatin industry :

Globally, the demand for gelatin and its raw materials has witnessed a significant increase over the entire application spectrum—the pharmaceutical industry, in which the demand for capsules for pharmaceutical production has registered a vast increase, and the food processing, nutraceuticals, leather, cosmetics, dying & tanning, and paper production industries. All of these also utilize gelatin and raw materials used for its production on a large scale.

Key Market Players :

Capsugel (US)

ACG Worldwide (India)

Qualicaps (Japan)

Suheung Co. Ltd. (Korea)

CapsCanada Corporation (Canada)

Capsugel is one of crucial players in the empty capsules market, serving over 4,000 customers across 100 countries, through 13 manufacturing sites and three R&D centers. The company is largely known for its diversified product offerings for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, offering gelatin, vegetarian, filled hard, functional, inhalation, HPMC, gelatin, alternate polymer, specialized clinical, and enteric capsules. The global recognition has enabled the company to drive innovations and sustain its market position continually.