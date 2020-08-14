Wooden Street Brings Ahead A Marvelous Collection Of Glassware Online

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Life is all about how we eat, drink and live. But what matters more is how one can make every moment special by incorporating things that depict the mood of the time. This is why the glassware range is extremely diverse for arranging the glasses according to the drink.

Wooden Street has taken initiative to explore this collection to the fullest with bringing forth an extremely huge range. This range holds multiple types of glasswares for serving different purposes at a time.

Moreover, the material they provide is long lasting with the shine, easy to clean and magnificent with the décor approach. Most common materials available here are ceramic, glass and stoneware. All these are definitely worth the décor of the table and the drooling would be more fun indeed with the trending glassware.

Beer Mugs:

Be it a stress buster or a party lover, a glass of beer is all that one needs after a tiring day. This is not just because of the drink but also the way it is presented to drool more. Examples of it are 400 ML High Quality Beer Mugs – Set of 2 and 400 ML Premium Quality Beer Mugs – Set of 2 from Wooden Street. The designs are definitely an enhancer to the golden texture of beer.

Coffee Mugs:

No one is ever satisfied with a small coffee mug where one can only sip slight of coffee and it finishes before drowning in the flavor of it. This is why coffee mugs are generally tall and feel tastier when these are exclusively designed. Just like the collection of 300 ML Ceramic Coffee Mugs – Set of 6 and Ceramic 250 ML Coffee Mugs – Set of 6 from Wooden Street. Color choices and detailed creativity are the main lead behind the exclusive design of the glassware sets.

Drinking Glasses:

Drinking glasses are mandatory for all time. But the collection of this glassware online can take down an exclusive approach with the designer looks. Just like 200 ML Everyday Glasses – Set of 6, 220 ML Ora Everyday Glasses – Set of 6 from Wooden Street. This is sure to everyday serving more magnificent with its presence. Not just water but it can be a terrific accessory for the juices as well.

Shot Glasses:

Shot glasses is one of the best glassware items that can attract anyone towards it. All credits to the design and size that will never go unnoticed. Consider the example of 50 ML Square Shaped Shot Glasses – Set of 6, 50 ML Premium Quality Shot Glasses – Set of 6 etc. from Wooden Street. The contemporary design of it is perfect for the bar time.

The colossal collection is sure to make up the drinking time fun, be it tea or beer. With this, the food service would also be commendable with the tableware items like serving trays, dinner sets, plates and bowls.

For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion:

These are some of the eclectic glassware accessories that you can easily find online on Wooden Street. All the facilities for different types of drinks can be readily enjoyed with the right type glasses.

Summary:

Wooden Street has a blissful collection of glassware online. Everything in it can serve multiple purposes while the designs are made to be beautiful for the time. To know more about glassware online, you can visit at www.woodenstreet.com. The furniture store also offers commendable discounts to give a budget-friendly experience to the buyers.