GeoMedia vs. ArcGIS Online – Determine the Mapping Solution for Your Business

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — Geographic information software (GIS) is a tool used for collecting, managing, and analyzing data. GIS integrates and can analyze spatial location data and organize layers of them into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes. ​With this unique ability, GIS exposes deeper insights into data, such as patterns, relationships, and situations—helping users make smarter decisions. GIS software allows you to create maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. With these abilities, a GIS is a significant tool to visualize spatial data or to build decision support systems for use in your organization. Many organizations in virtually every field are using GIS to make maps that communicate, analyze, share information, and solve complex issues around the world.

GeoMedia vs. ArcGIS Online at a Glance

Parameters Features & Functionality GeoMedia WebMap enables you to directly create interactive web maps through inbuilt configuration and application creation tools. GeoMedia WebMap allows you to manage the complete development of data, right from capturing new data, viewing, and analyzing existing data, to updating and correcting that data based on your analysis. ArcGIS Online maps are available to a large audience and include multiscale basemaps, operational layers targeted to a specific audience. Product Features · 3D Imagery · Census Data Integration · Color Coding · Geocoding · Image Exporting · Image Management · Internet Mapping · Interoperability · Labeling · Map Creation · Map Sharing · Spatial Analysis · 3D Imagery · Census Data Integration · Color Coding · Geocoding · Image Exporting · Image Management · Internet Mapping · Interoperability · Labeling · Map Creation · Map Sharing · Spatial Analysis Customer Support No reviews “Amazing, offers professional customer support and functionality.” “I found the online support for this software quite reliable. It has several statistical tools built-in to permit data analysis and mapping.” Platforms Supported · Android · iOS · Mac · Windows · Cloud installed · Android · iOS · Mac · Windows · Cloud installed Best For Cloud-based and on-premise GIS software that helps users collate and access geospatial data for processing, analysis, presentation and sharing with a unified map view Web-based and on-premise GIS Software that is suitable for businesses of all sizes with workflow automation, workforce routing, data management, geocoding, spatial mapping, collaboration, and remote sensing. Pricing options · One-time Purchase · Request a quote · Subscription · One-time Purchase · Request a quote Summary Data management is GeoMedia’s unique offering – advanced data management and visualization functionality. It can also connect directly to major enterprise data servers, aggregating, and analyzing all GIS data in harmony. One more special feature is data validation tools. Data validation is significant because it verifies all incoming data for accuracy before integrating it. This saves users a step and adds important value to the product. With separate products for online and desktop, an enterprise solution, and ArcGIS for Developers, the ArcGIS product suite is quite expansive. Each ESRI product is sold distinctly from the base product. Most users start with the base product and then add functionalities as required. For users who need an advanced solution with robust geospatial features, ArcGIS Online is one of the most complete mapping and data analysis software in the market.

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 6.3 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space.

