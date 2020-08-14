Laboratory Gas Generators Market Worth $508 million | Recent Developments | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Growth in Laboratory Gas Generators Market is mainly driven by the growing importance of analytical techniques in drug and food approval processes, increasing R&D spending in target industries, rising safety concerns related to the use of conventional gas cylinders, and the growing demand for hydrogen gas as an alternative to helium. The rising demand for laboratory automation and opportunities in the life science industry will also have a positive impact on market growth in the coming years. On the other hand, the reluctance to replace conventional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators is a major factor challenging market growth.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Laboratory Gas Generators Market is projected to reach USD 508 million, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In May 2017, Peak Scientific announced the expansion of its regional office in Brazil.

In November 2018, Praxair (US) signed an agreement with Phillips 66 (US) to supply high-purity hydrogen for Phillips’ 66 Sweeny Refinery

In February 2017, NEL (Norway) acquired Proton Energy Systems Inc. (Proton Onsite) (US) to become the world’s largest supplier of products based on the Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology.

Browse 83 market data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 123 Pages and in-depth TOC | Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=133302129



The nitrogen gas generators segment accounted for the largest share in market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into nitrogen gas generators, hydrogen gas generators, zero air generators, purge gas generators, and others (oxygen gas generators, calibration gas generators, and dry air generators). The nitrogen gas generators segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their advantages, including better efficiency, improved safety, and expandable and scalable nitrogen generation capacity. These generators are also cost-effective, and their compact design helps free up working space. Owing to these advantages, the demand for nitrogen gas generators is increasing among end users. Nitrogen gas generators are widely used in LC-MS applications.

The gas chromatography segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gas chromatography (GC), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS), gas analyzers, and other applications [light scattering detectors, evaporators, microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometers, and sample preparation instruments]. The GC segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to its advantages such as convenience, safety, extended downtime, optimal analysis, and elimination of hazardous gas cylinders.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=133302129

On the basis of region, the Lab Gas Generators Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in this region is primarily driven due to the significant outsourcing of clinical trials to Asian countries, among other factors.

The prominent players in the laboratory gas generators market are Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd. (UK), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Nel (Norway), F-DGSi (France), VICI DBS (US), LNI Swissgas Srl (Switzerland), LabTech S.r.l. (Italy), Claind S.r.l. (Italy), and ErreDue s.p.a. (Italy).