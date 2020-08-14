Coagulation Analyzers Market Leading Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of the global Hemostasis Analyzer Market is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders, technological advancements in coagulation analyzers, and the rising geriatric population. Emerging economies and growing number of reagent rental agreements are expected to offer growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

According to market research report the global Coagulation Analyzers Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2025.

• Based on product, the Coagulation Analyzers Market is segmented into clinical laboratory analyzers and point-of-care testing analyzers. In 2019, the clinical laboratory analyzers segment accounted for a larger share of the market.

• The coagulation analyzers available in the market are based on three major technologies—optical technology, mechanical technology, and electrochemical technology.

The prominent players operating in the coagulation analyzers market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Diagnostica Stago (France), Helena Laboratories (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Horiba Medical (Japan). Players in this market focused on partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, mergers, expansions, and product launches & approvals to expand their market presence between January 2017 and February 2020.

• Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Siemens Healthineers focuses on the introduction of innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market. For instance, in August 2016, Siemens launched the Sysmex CS-2500 System, a new mid-volume coagulation analyzer. The company also pursues the inorganic growth strategy of agreements in order to increase its share in the market.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Thermo Fisher held the second position in the global coagulation analyzers market. The company is a leading provider of life science diagnostic tools. Thermo Fisher has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The strong position of the company in this market can be attributed to its strong brand value.

North America (comprising the US and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global Coagulation Analyzers Market in 2019, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders are stimulating the growth of the market in North America.

