Crop Protection (Agrochemicals) Market Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends and Forecast Report

Global crop protection (agrochemicals) market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Crop protection (agrochemicals) is the pesticides or inorganic fertilizers aimed at improving agricultural production. It includes fertilizers, liming & acidifying agents, pesticides, soil conditioners and chemicals like hormones and antibiotics. Along with improving agricultural production, it eliminates the effect of adversities to improve food safety.

Key Players:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

Growth Drivers:

Increasing focus of farmers for improving production quality due to rising awareness is one of the major drivers of the crop protection (agrochemicals) market. Moreover, rising penetration of chemicals for crop protection, increase in consumption of agrochemicals and ever-increasing demand for food are also driving the market.

Introduction of biopesticides and acceptance of IPM (integrated pest management) as new crop protection method are some of the trends observed in the market. Moreover, supply of quality food to increasing population on the global scale is a major challenge to the market.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Key Application:

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

North America and South America are expected to dominate the market. Emerging countries of Asia Pacific are also predicted to lead the market due to growth potential and increasing awareness among farmers for agrochemicals.

