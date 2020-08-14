Thermo Fisher Scientific and Waters Corporation are Leading Players in Protein Stability Analysis Market

The protein stability analysis market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 2.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0 % during the forecast period. The growth of the protein stability analysis market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of open innovation models in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing. Emerging economies will provide new growth opportunities for players in the protein stability analysis market.

Key players in the protein stability analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), Malvern Panalytical Ltd (Spectris company) (US), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Unchained Labs (US), NanoTemper Technologies (US), and Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies from 2016 to 2019, such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions to expand their presence in the protein stability analysis market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global leader of the protein stability analysis market. The company geographically operates in over 50 countries, across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It focuses on expanding its presence in the protein stability analysis market by strategically investing in research and development activities. This strategy helps the company to launch new products in the market and strengthen its portfolio for this market. For instance, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography Systems. The company’s strong product portfolio and continues efforts to develop innovative products is going to help the firm in maintaining its leading position in this market.

Waters Corporation is another prominent player of the protein stability analysis market. The company operates in 27 countries worldwide, with a strong geographical presence in Europe, the US, China, and Japan. The company focuses on new product launches as its key strategy. For instance, in 2016, the company launched Xevo TQ-XS mass spectrometry, a range of differential scanning calorimeters and chromatography columns. These product launches strengthen the company’s product portfolio in the protein stability analysis products.

