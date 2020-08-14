Primary Cells Market : Rapid Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Primary cells are cells isolated from human or animal tissues. These cells are ideal models for cancer biomarker discovery and drug screening. They are also used to understand the biochemical pathways of cellular interactions.

[114 Pages Report] The primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 666.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018–2023. The base year for this study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018–2023.

In cancer research, primary cells are often exposed to heavy radiation doses, chemicals, and viruses, which transforms these cells into cancer cells through genetic mutations and the introduction of oncogenes. In this way, the molecular-level mechanism and cause of cancer, as well as the altered signaling pathways of cancerous cells, can be studied.

What Drives the primary cells market?

Increasing Cancer Research

Advantages of Primary Human Cells Over Cell Lines

Increasing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies

Rapid Growth in the Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Acquisitions Strengthening Market Growth

Increasing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Primary human cells have a wide range of advantages over in vitro cell lines; they provide reliable tissue-specific responses in a biologically relevant microenvironment. Drug responses in cell lines may not provide false responses in a cellular context. Moreover, primary human cells are cost-effective and help in reducing expenditure on animal models required for in vivo studies. Pre-screened primary cells help in representing signaling in vivo very closely.

Based on type, the market is segmented into human and animal primary cells. The human primary cells segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of human primary cells in the development of novel cancer therapies. Human primary cells are also extensively used for studying human cancerous cell models, in toxicology studies, and in the cosmetic industry.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into life science research companies and research institutes. The life science research companies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate can be attributed to the high adoption of primary cells in cell-based experiments and cancer research in life science research companies as well as the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.

Geographical growth scenario of intraoperative radiation therapy market :

The global primary cells market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global primary cells market during the forecast period, however, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on China and Japan. Increasing number of players launching new human primary cells for research, expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and increasing prevalence of cancer in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the North American market.

Leading market players and strategies adopted :

Some of the major players in the primary cells market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics (US), PromoCell (Germany), ZenBio (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), and Axol Biosciences (UK). These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features. Key industry players focus on acquisitions to maintain and enhance their position in the primary cells market.