Abrasives Market Worth $58.0 Billion By 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Abrasives Market by Raw material (Natural & Synthetic), Product type (Coated, Bonded, and Super), End-use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, Electrical & electronics equipment, Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global abrasives market size is projected to grow from USD 46.4 billion in 2020 to USD 58.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years with the growing automotive, metal fabrication, electronics, electrical, medical, and construction industries. Abrasive is a material or substance such as pumice, sandpaper, or emery, which is used for grinding, cleaning, polishing, and smoothing. Abrasives are used in a wide range of domestic, industrial, and technological applications.

Browse 198 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Abrasives Market by Raw material (Natural & Synthetic), Product type (Coated, Bonded, and Super), End-use Industry (Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Metal fabrication, Electrical & electronics equipment, Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16531756

In terms of value and volume, the synthetic segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing raw material in the abrasives market during the forecast period.

The synthetic segment, by raw material, is projected to be a faster-growing segment in the abrasives market owing to its sturdiness and durability property.

The machinery segment is estimated to be a larger end-use industry in the abrasives market in 2019.

The machinery segment, by end-use industry, accounted for a larger market size for abrasives in 2019, in terms of both value and volume. Development in machinery and equipment utilized in manufacturing the components of machines, which is expected to be one of the significant factors providing opportunities in the abrasives market. Moreover, rising demand for heavy machinery will spur the demand for industrial abrasives in the machinery industry such as alumina zirconia oxide. Manufacturers are expected to modernize and replace obsolete conventional machinery to increase the level of automation and improve product quality and consistency. These factors dominate the machinery industry in the abrasives market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16531756

The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share in the abrasives market during the forecast period.

The growth in the Asia Pacific region is driven by factors such as the augmented demand for automobiles, rise in the sales of electronic devices, efforts towards standardization, expanding application segments, increasing urbanized population in China and India, along with the growth in disposable income in these countries are driving the growth of the Asia Pacific abrasives market.

At a global level, companies such as Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), 3M Company (US), Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Inc. (US), and Fujimi Incorporated (Japan) are providing abrasive products. Large construction players such as LafargeHolcim (France), Balfour Beatty PLC (UK), Kier Group PLC (UK), and Carillon PLC (UK) have scope to enter into abrasive services. Other players in the market include Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Tyrolit Group (Austria), Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., LTD (Japan), Sak Industries (India), Deerfos Co., Ltd (Korea), and Carborundum Universal Limited: (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com