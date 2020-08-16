Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays Market Overview – Leading Players and Business Intelligence

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Growth in this market is driven by the rising incidence of neurological diseases, increasing investments in neuroscience research, and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. On the other hand, quality and cost concerns over the production of antibodies are the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

According to research report the Neuroscience Antibodies Market is expected to reach USD 4.18 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.57 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The Neuroscience Antibodies Market are segmented based on product, technology, application, end user, and region.

• Based on product, the Neuroscience Antibodies Market are segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Based on end user, the Neuroscience Antibodies Market are segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospitals and diagnostic centres.

• Based on type, the consumables market is segmented into reagents, antibodies, and assays kits. The reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high consumption of reagents in various routine assays and techniques.

• Based on technology, the Neuroscience Antibodies Market are segmented into immunoassays/immunochemistry, molecular diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other technologies.

The neuroscience antibodies and assays market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abcam (UK), Bio-Rad (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany) were the leading players in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. Other major players include BioLegend (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GenScript (China), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Siemens (Germany), and Tecan (Switzerland).

Agreements, partnerships, and collaborations accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies followed by key players between 2015 and 2018. Some of the companies that adopted this strategy include Cell Signaling Technology (US), Abcam (UK), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), BioLegend (US), Tecan (Switzerland), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is one of the prominent players in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market. This leading position of the company can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and extensive product portfolio in the neuroscience antibodies and assays market.

Abcam (UK) accounted for the second largest share of the neuroscience antibodies and assays market in 2017. The company offers a broad range of solutions for the neuroscience industry, which include primary antibodies, proteins and peptides, agonists, activators, antagonists and inhibitors, ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays, lysates, and cellular & biochemical assays.

Among the four regional segments, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as favourable regulatory guidelines, rising incidence of neurological diseases, growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and favourable government investments in the life sciences sector.

