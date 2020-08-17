Fiinovation delhi : Fiinovation partners with Admitad India to provide relief to frontline workers amidst covid-19 in gurugram, haryana

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation), a global CSR consultant has partnered with Admitad India to support the frontline workers including police personnel, Municipal staff, security staff and other emergency services workers in gurugram, Haryana. The aim of the intervention is to provide safety kits to ensure the safety and protection of brave frontline warriors who are putting their lives at stake while serving the community amid the pandemic.

The on-ground implementation of the project will be taken care by Discipleship centre, a Delhi-based NGO working towards the development of marginalized communities. The safety kits will comprise of masks, face shields, sanitizers,gloves and other hygiene essentials to help contain the virus. Umbrellas and water bottles will also be distributed to provide relief from the scrolling summer heat. The most important aspect of the intervention is generating awareness among the frontline workers on Covid-19, in line with the safety guidelines issued by the World health Organization (WHO) and ministry of Health and family Welfare (MOHFW).

While talking about the project, Fiinovation CEO Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation), “ As the number of positive cases keeps increasing by the day, the health and safety of our frontline heroes is the utmost priority. But, unfortunately due to the lack of precautionary measures, many are getting infected in the course of their duties. The initiative will provide adequate protective gear which will safeguard them and help maintain higher hygiene and safety standards while fighting the pandemic.”

Admitad India and Fiinovation earlier partnered for a community level intervention in Delhi- NCR, to provide immediate relief to the people living in the slum regions and migrant labourers who face the highest vulnerability due to the global health crisis and the lockdown that followed.

