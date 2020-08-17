Australia Latest Round Of Invitations Held On 11th June, 2020 For Subclass 189 and 491 Visa

New Delhi, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Australia Immigration Authority has recently declared its newly Skill Select invitation round on June 11, 2020 under which a total 200 invitations were issued to apply in General Skilled migration visa for Skilled Independent 189 visa and Skilled Work Regional (provisional) Subclass 491 visa- family sponsored.

In these total invitations, 170 invitations were allotted to 189 visa and the remaining 30 invitations were issued under Skilled Regional Subclass 491 visa-Family sponsored. The minimum immigration points are 85 for the candidates under the skilled independent visa subclass 189. For those who applied under the Skilled work regional (Provisional) Visa subclass 491-family sponsored, the minimum Australia Immigration Points are 70.

Though, the highest ranked applicants by points score were invited to apply for relevant skilled migration visa. So, as far as this year is concerned, a total of 7,720 invitations were issued to the candidates who applied under the visa subclass 189. For the subclass 491, a total of 1480 invitations have been issued in the year 2020.

Australia Skill Select first allocates places to Subclass 189 visa and then the remaining to Subclass 491 visa-Family sponsored. If all the places are taken up by 189 visa then, there will be no invitations issued for Subclass 491 visa in the following occupations:

Subclass Occupation ID Description Minimum Point Score Visa Subclass 189 2211 Accountants 100 Visa Subclass 189 2212 Auditors, Company Secretaries and Corporate Treasures 95 Visa Subclass 189 2334 Electronic Engineer 95 Visa Subclass 491 2334 Electronic Engineer 95 Visa Subclass 189 2335 Industrial, Mechanical and Production Engineers 95 Visa Subclass 491 2335 Industrial, Mechanical and Production Engineers 105 Visa Subclass 189 2339 Other Engineering Professionals 95 Visa Subclass 491 2339 Other Engineering Professionals 105 Visa Subclass 189 2611 ICT Business and System Analysts 95 Visa Subclass 491 2611 ICT Business and System Analysts 105 Visa Subclass 189 2613 Software and Application programmers 95 Visa Subclass 491 2613 Software and Application programmers 95 Visa Subclass 189 2631 Computer Network Professionals 95

Applicants who submitted their Expression of Interest (EOI) with earlier dates will be invited first prior to inviting applicants with later dates. The Skill Select round of invitations are expected to be conducted in 11th days of each month, however, the dates may vary based upon the number of applications being processed by Australia immigration department. For further updates about Australia Visa and other Immigration programs, get in touch with Aptech Global. Fill the online assessment for free, so that one of our immigration experts get in touch with you and assist you about the whole Australia Immigration Process. Good Luck!

Contact Us

Aptech Global Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd.

Address – 408, 5th Floor, Westend Mall,

Janakpuri West, New Delhi, India, 110058

Ph– 7503832132, 8447153819

Website– https://www.aptechvisa.com/latest-news/australia-latest-round-of-invitations-held-on-11th-june-2020-for-subclass-189-and-491-visa-