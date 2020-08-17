Antimicrobial Coating Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

17th Aug 2020 – The global Antimicrobial Coating Market was worth USD 2.44 billion in 2015. Indian pharmaceutical companies are driving into antimicrobial market to be in line with the regulatory standards. The effect of micro-organisms on people improves health concerns owing to boost the market over the forecast period.

Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, hospitality and private & public water treatments drive the market positively over the coming years. Hygiene and cleanliness in various manufacturing and process industries have led the rapid advancement of this industry. Micro-organisms such as parasites, germs, and microorganism which are primarily developed on the surfaces can be restricted.

Access Antimicrobial Coating Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market

Antimicrobial coatings are developed to limit the growth of micro organisms on the surface. With the advancements in health care sectors and rising concern for the increase in infection due to the environment boost the overall market growth. With the greater impact on microorganism development and survival, it is mostly used in disinfectants and cleaning agents. The market is cost effective and time efficient which are the key drivers for the industry growth. With the ever degrading immune system of today’s human species, antimicrobial coatings help in stopping the spread of germs.

Antimicrobial coatings have been in the healthcare industry for sterilization of medical instruments to hospital associated infections, which have accounted for around 100,000 deaths in the U.S. With the application of these over children toys to everything increases, the chances of taking out even the ecological microorganism are of a concern. U.S. FDA and MHRA have raised the concern on the usage of silver in the product which can be a key hindrance for the overall demand. Copper and alloys (bronze, copper copper-nickel-zinc, and others) are an innovation as they are natural antimicrobial materials in antimicrobial surfaces as they can destroy a variety of microorganisms due to their intrinsic properties.

The use of antimicrobial coatings can be found in water treatment, medical and commercial purposes. Key applications include food and beverage processing, packaging, sanitary facilities and kitchen, air conditioning and ventilation systems, antimicrobial textile, construction, mold remediation and others segment.

With the most chances of contamination and infection through the air in any process industry, AHU and ventilation systems were the market leaders with 26.8% of total volume in 2015. Rising initiatives and research by health & safety department and few private NGO to educate schools about air quality and its cleanliness taken by government is projected to boost the market over the forecast period.

The industry displays oligopolistic features with a few large enterprises holding a significant share of the total revenue generated by the overall market. Some of the key companies include Pertinax Pharma, HeIQ Materials, AkzoNobel NV, Damond Vogel, Kastus, Nanograde, Dow Microbial Control and Sherwin-Williams among others.

Request a Sample Copy of Antimicrobial Coating Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market/request-sample

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com