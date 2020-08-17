Increase in Usage of Organic Waste to Drive the Growth of Food Waste Management Market

The global food waste management market is estimated at USD 31.71 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 42.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as rise in global food waste and increase in the usage of organic feed and fertilizers by farmers.

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing use of organic waste for the production of feed & fertilizers, rise in global food waste, and need for reducing greenhouse gas emission. The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to dominate the global market through the forecast period, as a large quantity of waste is generated from fruits & vegetables along with roots and tubers. These wastes/scraps are easily available raw materials for compost and as feed for anaerobic/aerobic digestions.

The major restraining factor for the market has been the landfill and incineration techniques causing adverse effects on the environment.

On the basis of end users, the municipalities & households segment is estimated to dominate the global food waste management market, followed by the food service providers segment in 2017. The waste generated from the day-to-day use items, such as product packaging, clothing, food scraps, newspapers, paints, batteries, is known as municipality & household waste. Communities in the US offer a variety of options for conveniently and safely managing household waste. Waste management companies focus on recycling a large amount of waste generated from the residential sector. New technologies are used to reduce and recycle the waste.

The global market based on the anaerobic digestion segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. This segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017. The energy produced through anaerobic digestion is neither dependent on weather nor subject to price fluctuations. Thus, it is considered a lucrative source of energy and an effective alternative to fossil fuel.

The food waste management market, by application, has been segmented as feed, fertilizers, biofuel, and power generation. The feed segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017. Food waste mainly consists of organic waste that can be completely decontaminated by techniques such as thermal treatment and sterilization and can safely be used as feed. There are various methods for yielding feed from waste; for instance, processing of organic waste from larvae to yield feed.

