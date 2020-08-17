Electrophoresis Market | APAC market is expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market.

[254 Pages Report] The electrophoresis market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Electrophoresis Industry by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D Gel Electrophoresis, Agarose, PAGE), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE, Isoelectric Focusing), Reagents, Imaging), Application (Research, Diagnostics), and End User – Global Forecast to 2025

What drives the market?

Growth in funding for proteomic & genomic research and electrophoresis techniques

A growing number of industry-academia research collaborations

The growing use of NGS and declining cost of DNA sequencing

Growth in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories

Rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, & genetic disorders

Growing prominence of nanoproteomics

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The electrophoresis industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period, primarily due to growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAbs-based therapeutics.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the electrophoresis industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).

Bio-Rad Laboratories offers an exhaustive portfolio of consumables, instruments, and software solutions for electrophoresis and protein quantitation solutions. The company is the leading player in the electrophoresis market with an addressable market of USD 1,000 million, with a wide range of nucleic acid and protein electrophoresis solutions. With a strong brand name and wide geographic coverage in more than 35 countries, Bio-Rad has a well-established presence in this market. As a part of its global growth strategy, the company is investing in the fast-growing life science industry by entering into synergies with companies and academic institutes to strengthen its market position. This allows the company to extend its technological capabilities and provide superior-quality products, thereby helping it to achieve long-term growth.