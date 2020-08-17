Biofilms Treatment Market | North America to dominate the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest research report “Biofilms Treatment Market by Products (Debridement Equipment, Gauze, Dressing, Gel, Ointment), Wound Type (Traumatic, Surgical, Open, Diabetic Foot, Venous Leg Ulcer & Burns), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Wound Care Centers, Homecare)-Global Forecast to 2025”

The biofilms treatment market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Wound biofilm Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds and the increasing incidence of burn injuries.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57398610

North America is the largest regional Wound Biofilm Market

On the basis of region, the wound biofilm market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.

Key Market Players

Prominent players in the wound biofilm market include Smith & Nephew (UK), MiMedx Group Inc. (US), ConvaTec Group plc (UK), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Acelity (US), Misonix (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US), Kerecis (Iceland), Welcare Industries S.p.A (Italy), Medaxis AG (Switzerland), PulseCare Medical (US), Arobella Medical, LLC (UK), RLS Global AB (Sweden), Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Smith and Nephew (UK) is the leading player in the global biofilms treatment market. The company focuses on product launches and acquisitions to increase its share in the biofilms treatment market. Smith and Nephew is a pioneer in advanced wound care and has been in the market for more than 15 years, which provides it with a competitive edge. Also, the company is focusing on increasing its customer base and expanding its reach in untapped emerging markets.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=57398610

Recent Developments