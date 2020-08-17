Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US) is a Major Player in the Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

The veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is projected to reach USD 85 million by 2024 from USD 56 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the rising demand for pet health insurance, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growth in the companion animal population.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141714652

The veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is highly consolidated, with a few players competing for a larger market share. The top ten players account for more than half of the total market share, while several other global and regional market players account for the remaining share.

Prominent players in this market include Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Covetrus Inc. (US), DRE Veterinary (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Eickmeyer (US), Summit Hill Laboratories (US), Kwanza Veterinary (India), Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd. (UK), Integra Lifesciences Corporation (US), LED SpA, and Keebovet Veterinary (US), among others. These players adopted various strategies such as partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions to further expand their presence in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market.

Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US) is a major player in the market with a wide range of product offerings across different industries. The company develops, manufactures, and markets surgical instrumentation and solutions that meet clinicians’ needs. The company’s broad portfolio of single-use, limited-use, and reusable surgical instruments and electrosurgery products, sold through both a US direct sales force as well as a robust global distribution network, are used in hospitals, surgery centers, and physicians’ offices worldwide.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=141714652

The company offers electrosurgery instruments through its fully owned subsidiary—Bovie Medical (US). Bovie Medical develops and manufactures veterinary electrosurgical generators and accessories. Bovie Medical provides veterinary products to various hospitals and small clinics across the US.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441