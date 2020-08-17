Carrier Screening Market : Leading Key Players and growth strategies

The global carrier screening market is estimated to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024 from USD 1.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Growth in the carrier screening market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing emphasis on early disease detection & prevention of disease and technological advancements in carrier screening.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72642285

The major players in the carrier screening market include Invitae (US), Natera (US), Fulgent Genetics (US), LabCorp (US), and Sema4 (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as service & product launches, partnerships & collaborations, and expansions to increase their presence in the global carrier screening market.

Invitae (US) was one of the major players operating in the carrier screening market in the year 2018. The company’s major testing services include core, expanded, predesigned, and customized carrier screening testing panels. Invitae’s geographic presence is prominent in North American countries, which primarily focuses on offering carrier screening testing services. Since Invitae’s acquisition of Good Start Genetics in 2017, the company has significantly strengthened its position in the carrier screening testing market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=72642285

Fulgent Genetics (US) is among the leading players in the carrier screening market. The company provides a comprehensive carrier screening test portfolio of targeted & expanded carrier screening testing panels, which can be customized and predesigned as per requirements. Fulgent has a significant presence in the expanded carrier screening segment with a broad range of testing panels such as ACOG/ACMG Female Carrier Screening Panel, ACOG/ACMG Male Carrier Screening Panel, and Ashkenazi Jewish Female Carrier Screening Panel, among others. The presence of Fulgent’s company services in the APAC region will strengthen its footprint, majorly due to the presence of all carriers present in ethnic groups.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441