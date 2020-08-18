Healthcare BPO Market : Regulatory Changes in the US With the Implementation of Ppaca

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Healthcare BPO Market by Outsourcing Approaches, Pharmaceutical (R&D, Manufacturing, Sales and Marketing Services (Performance Reporting, Forecasting)), Provider (Patient Care, RCM), Payer (Claims Repricing), Models (Multisourcing) – Global Forecasts”, , published by MarketsandMarkets™,Healthcare BPO market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2022 to reach $312.43 billion by 2022 from $191.68 billion in 2017.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Healthcare BPO Market”

156 – Table

34 – Figures

201 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=472

Based on provider services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into revenue cycle management, patient enrolment & strategic planning, and patient care. The revenue cycle management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the revenue cycle management market can largely be attributed to factors such as decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, reductions in the overall healthcare costs, initiatives undertaken by governments for implementing RCM solutions, and increasing expenditure by the Healthcare IT industry.

Based on payer services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development & business acquisition, provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services, and HR services. The product development & business acquisition services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of pharmaceutical services, is segmented into manufacturing services, R&D services, and non-clinical services. The non-clinical services segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors like pricing pressure and the requirement of large field forces have further contributed towards the emergence of contract sales organizations in the pharmaceutical industry.

Request Sample Report : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=472

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period :

India possesses lucrative growth potential for the healthcare BPO market, by destination geography during the forecast period. Factors like a mature pharmaceutical and medical education system, large English-speaking population, low-cost base, large talent pool, and diverse set of business process outsourcing (BPO) providers, including local and multinational BPO companies, are driving the market in India.

Key Market Players :

The key players in the healthcare BPO market are Cognizant (US), Accenture (Ireland), Xerox (US), Genpact (Bermuda), TCS (India), and Infosys (India). These players focused on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations as well as organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their growth in the market.