Healthcare Consulting Services Market to Reach $15.88 billion | Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis

Healthcare Consulting Services Market by Type of Service (Strategy Consulting, Digital Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, HR Talent Consulting), End User & Region.

[110 Pages Report] The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to reach USD 15.88 billion by 2023 from USD 8.99 billion in 2017 and, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Market Growth Drivers:

1. Significant Growth in Geriatric Population

2. Rising Importance of Value-Based Care

3. Technological Advancements in Healthcare

4. Consolidation in the U.S. Healthcare Market

Objective of Study:

1. To define, describe, and segment the global market by product & service, technology, application, end user and region.

2. To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities).

3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global industry

4. To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In-Depth Market Segmentation Analysis:

Services:

1. IT Consulting

2. Digital Consulting

3. Financial Consulting

4. Operations Consulting

5. Strategy Consulting

6. HR & Talent Consulting

By type of service, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into digital consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, financial consulting, strategy consulting, and HR & talent consulting. The digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare consulting services market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals across the globe.

Geographic Growth Analysis:

Detailed analysis of market in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

Detailed analysis of industry in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.



The global healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. Factors such as increasing M&A activity, pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth of the healthcare consulting services market in this region. Asia Pacific, however, is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region.

Key Players:

Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and enhance their position in the healthcare consulting services market. Accenture (Ireland), McKinsey & Company (US), Cognizant (US), Deloitte Consulting (US), and Ernst & Young (UK) have been identified as key players operating in this market. These companies have broad consulting services portfolio and a positive brand image, which gives them a competitive advantage in the market.