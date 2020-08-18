Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Biological Seed Treatment Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type (Microbials and Botanicals), Crop (Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, and Vegetable Crops), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The biological seed treatment market is projected to reach USD 1,251.4 Million by 2022, from USD 739.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as high demand for sustainable agriculture in the global market, lesser risks of exceeding pesticide MRLs, and insurance to seed investments.

Opportunity: Bio encapsulation technologies for improved environmental persistence

Research and developments in the field of agricultural practices have been moving toward the production of inoculants, which could eventually lead to the advent of improved and advanced formulations to ease application processes and improve the viability of products. Conventional forms of formulations, solid or liquid, lead to several problems related to the low viability of microorganisms during the storage and application process. However, this problem can be addressed by the immobilization of microorganisms. This immobilization highly improves the shelf-life and efficacy of the formulation, keeping it viable for a longer duration. Bioencapsulation technologies could also result in a controlled microbial release, thereby improving application efficacy. Such technologies have the ability of greatly improving the persistence of biological seed treatments in the soil environment and thereby, leading to a thriving market for the product.

Challenges: Limited shelf life

Biological seed treatments aimed at seed protection provide targeted control of certain pests and fungal diseases during the early seedling stage. Very low amount can also affect the efficacy of these seed treatments when the pest pressure remains very high during the important stages of crop establishment.

The effective period of biologicals in the seed treatment is also very short-lived which makes the product unattractive for the crop growers. Most of the products available in the market cease to remain viable after a certain period of time which completely incapacitates the product, and this can also make the products ineffective even without reaching the crop fields.

As the short life-span of these biologicals can hinder the market growth, some players in the biological and polymer coating sectors have been developing encapsulation technologies that can preserve the microbials for a longer period. In order to counter these measures, customized services from seed suppliers at farm fields during the pre-sowing period can serve as temporary solution for the crop growers.

Seed enhancement segment is estimated to be the largest market for biological seed treatment

The seed enhancement segment comprises biofertilizers and biostimulants. Cumulatively, they were estimated to account for a major share of the total market in 2017. The product portfolio of major companies involved in the biological seed treatment market is more focused toward biofertilizers and biostimulants. Thus, the market for biofertilizers is the largest and is expected to maintain its growth momentum in future.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market

The major reason for the biological seed treatment market experiencing such a high growth rate is the highly streamlined product registration process, which makes it easier for most private companies to launch their products easily. Lower investment requirement and limited gestation period involved in the development and commercialization of biological products are key factors attracting a large number of startup companies in the industry. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers against synthetic chemicals has also led to a higher adoption of these products.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto (US), DuPont (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Italpollina (Italy), and Incotec (Netherlands).

