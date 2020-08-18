Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Biological Seed Treatment Market

The biological seed treatment market in agriculture to grow from USD 667.8 million in 2016 to USD 1,251.4 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.10%

Posted on 2020-08-18 by in Agriculture // 0 Comments

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —The report Biological Seed Treatment Market by Type (Microbials and Botanicals), Crop (Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, and Vegetable Crops), Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The biological seed treatment market is projected to reach USD 1,251.4 Million by 2022, from USD 739.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.10% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as high demand for sustainable agriculture in the global market, lesser risks of exceeding pesticide MRLs, and insurance to seed investments.

Biological Seed Treatment Market

Opportunity: Bio encapsulation technologies for improved environmental persistence

Research and developments in the field of agricultural practices have been moving toward the production of inoculants, which could eventually lead to the advent of improved and advanced formulations to ease application processes and improve the viability of products. Conventional forms of formulations, solid or liquid, lead to several problems related to the low viability of microorganisms during the storage and application process. However, this problem can be addressed by the immobilization of microorganisms. This immobilization highly improves the shelf-life and efficacy of the formulation, keeping it viable for a longer duration. Bioencapsulation technologies could also result in a controlled microbial release, thereby improving application efficacy. Such technologies have the ability of greatly improving the persistence of biological seed treatments in the soil environment and thereby, leading to a thriving market for the product.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162422288

Challenges: Limited shelf life

Biological seed treatments aimed at seed protection provide targeted control of certain pests and fungal diseases during the early seedling stage. Very low amount can also affect the efficacy of these seed treatments when the pest pressure remains very high during the important stages of crop establishment.

The effective period of biologicals in the seed treatment is also very short-lived which makes the product unattractive for the crop growers. Most of the products available in the market cease to remain viable after a certain period of time which completely incapacitates the product, and this can also make the products ineffective even without reaching the crop fields.

As the short life-span of these biologicals can hinder the market growth, some players in the biological and polymer coating sectors have been developing encapsulation technologies that can preserve the microbials for a longer period. In order to counter these measures, customized services from seed suppliers at farm fields during the pre-sowing period can serve as temporary solution for the crop growers.

Seed enhancement segment is estimated to be the largest market for biological seed treatment

The seed enhancement segment comprises biofertilizers and biostimulants. Cumulatively, they were estimated to account for a major share of the total market in 2017. The product portfolio of major companies involved in the biological seed treatment market is more focused toward biofertilizers and biostimulants. Thus, the market for biofertilizers is the largest and is expected to maintain its growth momentum in future.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market

The major reason for the biological seed treatment market experiencing such a high growth rate is the highly streamlined product registration process, which makes it easier for most private companies to launch their products easily. Lower investment requirement and limited gestation period involved in the development and commercialization of biological products are key factors attracting a large number of startup companies in the industry. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers against synthetic chemicals has also led to a higher adoption of these products.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=162422288

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto (US), DuPont (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Verdesian Life Sciences (US), Plant Health Care (US), Precision Laboratories (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Italpollina (Italy), and Incotec (Netherlands).

Recent Developments:

  • In March 2019, Corteva Agriscience (formerly known as DowDuPont) inaugurated new center of technologies applied to seed in Aussonne (France), this would help company to enhance yield of farmers in this region.
  • In September 2018, Plant Health Care launched Harpin αβ product for seed treatment applications to corn, this would help the company to tap huge market for corn spread over more than 90 million acres.
  • In July 2017, Syngenta and Valagro (Italy) signed an agreement under the terms of which Valagro would supply biostimulants to Syngenta for seed treatments. With the combined expertise of the two companies, Syngenta was expected to launch EPIVIO Energy by 2018.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!