Upcoming Growth Trends in the Wheat Protein Market

The global wheat protein market size was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017, to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2022.

Posted on 2020-08-18 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ — The global wheat protein market is estimated at USD 2.04 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017. The wheat protein market has been largely driven by the growing demand for bakery products, the increasing popularity of plant-based foods, wheat protein being a suitable alternative for non-animal protein among vegans coupled with nutritional benefits for lactose-intolerant consumers.

Wheat Protein Market

Objectives of the study are as follows:

  • To define, segment, and project the global wheat protein market size with respect to product, application, form, and key regions
  • To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
  • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide the competitive landscape of the market leaders
  • To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value and volume, with respect to the regions (along with the key countries)
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies
  • To analyze the competitive developments such as expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments in the wheat protein market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67845768

On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. Wheat gluten dominated the global wheat protein market, in terms of both, value and volume. The wide range of functionalities of wheat gluten such as viscoelasticity, texturing, foaming, emulsification, and binding leads to its wide-scale usage in bakery products. Its role as an excellent meat alternative for consumers preferring vegetarian food products is expected to drive its demand during the forecast period. The appearance & texturing functionalities in meat products are expected to fuel the growth of textured wheat protein.

Based on application, the global market has been segmented into bakery & snacks, pet food, nutritional bars & cereals, processed meat, meat analogs, and others (dairy products, cosmetics, pasta, and noodles). The bakery & snacks segments held a dominant share in terms of both value and volume. The pet food segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing expenditure on pet food products along with pet humanization in economies such as India and the US is expected to drive the wheat protein market growth in the pet food segment.

In 2017, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the wheat protein market. Factors such as the growing investments by major players in the bakery industry, growing trend of vegan diets, and abundant availability raw materials such as wheat in this region have boosted the demand for wheat protein products in the European market. Furthermore, increased demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries, and cookies will also drive the demand for wheat protein in the region.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=67845768

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), Agrana (Austria), MGP Ingredients (US), and Manildra Group (Australia). Other players include Roquette (France), Glico Nutrition (Japan), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Kröner-Stärke (Germany), Tereos Syral (Germany), CropEnergies (Germany), and Gluten y Almidones Industriales (Mexico).

Target Audience:

  • Wheat protein producers, suppliers, distributors, importers, and exporters
  • Food & beverage manufacturers, manufacturers of animal feed products, food ingredient manufacturers, and researcher organizations
  • Related government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies
  • Trade associations and industry bodies such as International Wheat Gluten Association (IWGA), and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!