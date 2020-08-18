Digital Diabetes Management Market to Reach $19.98 billion | Industry Segments, Opportunities, Growth, Size, Key Players Analysis

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Digital Diabetes Management Market by Product (Device (Smart Glucometer, CGM, Insulin Pump & Patch), Diabetes Apps, Service, Data Management Software), Device Type (Hand-held & Wearables),End User (Hospitals & Self/home healthcare)

[219 Pages Report] The digital diabetes management market is projected to reach USD 19.98 billion by 2024, from an estimated USD 6.87 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.8%.

Premium Insights:

1. Asia Pacific: Digital Diabetes Management Industry

2. Digital Diabetes Management Industry in Developing vs Developed Markets

3. Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

2. Technological Advancements

3. Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions for Diabetes Management

4. Increasing Penetration of Digital Platforms

5. Adoption of Mobile Apps for Diabetes Management

6. Increasing Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure in Emerging Economies

Objective of Study:

1. To define, describe, and segment the global market by product & service, technology, application, end user and region.

2. To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, and opportunities).

3. To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global industry

4. To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

5. To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

In-Depth Market Segmentation Analysis:

Product:

Various digital diabetes management devices such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, and smart insulin pumps/closed-loop systems and smart insulin patches are used for glucose monitoring and insulin delivery. Diabetes management applications, data management software & platforms, and services are used by patients and healthcare providers for remote monitoring, data analysis, and disease management.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for wireless and wearable devices for diabetes management, increasing acceptance of smart insulin pumps and pens for insulin delivery, and the increasing awareness about continuous glucose monitoring in patients.

Wearable Devices:

The increasing awareness about glucose monitoring; growth in the number of regulatory approvals for CGM systems; development of advanced wearable products such as closed-loop pump systems and smart insulin patches (and pipeline devices such as contact lenses and smartwatches synced with glucometers); and the growing adoption of smart insulin pumps and insulin patches for self-insulin delivery are the major factors driving the growth of the wearable devices market.

Geographical Growth Analysis:

Detailed analysis of market in European countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others.

Detailed analysis of industry in Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, India, and others.



North America to dominate the digital diabetes management industry. This can primarily be attributed to the high adoption of connected diabetes management devices and apps, growing demand for closed-loop systems, high adoption of remote online coaching services for diabetes management, favorable reimbursement policies, and government initiatives to promote digital health in the region.

Key Players Analysis:

Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun (Germany), Dexcom (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), LifeScan (US), Tidepool (US), AgaMatrix (US), Glooko Inc. (US), and DarioHealth (Israel) are the leading players in this market. These companies are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, approvals, and enhancements; expansions; agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; and mergers & acquisitions.

Medtronic is the leading player in the digital diabetes management market. The company’s leading position in this market is attributed to its strong geographical presence and wide product portfolio, which includes insulin pumps, smart glucose meters, CGM systems, mobile applications, data management software, and services.