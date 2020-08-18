The grain silos & storage system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific

The global grain silos and storage system market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025. The farmers in developing and developed regions are investing in setting-up of silos which helps in facilitating the storage of grains, and with appropriate conditions, they can be stored for a longer period of time, irrespective of the external weather conditions, are some of the factors driving the growth in the market.

The market for grain silos & storage system is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific. With the presence of densely populated countries, such as China and India, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be one of the key markets for grain silos and storage system. The region’s increasing population and rising income levels are factors that are projected to drive the demand for food and agricultural commodities in the coming years. On the other hand, the region has limited arable land, inadequate water, low farm yields, and increased soil degradation conditions due to urbanization. China and India are ranked first and second, in terms of rice and wheat production, at the global level.

Leading companies are AGCO Corporation (US), AGI (Canada), Silos Córdoba (Spain), PRADO SILOS (Spain), Symaga (Spain), SIMEZA (Spain), Bentall Rowlands Silo Storage Ltd (UK), Mysilo (Turkey), Sukup Manufacturing Co. (US), MICHA£ (Poland), Privé SA (France), Dehºetiler Makina (Turkey), MULMIX SpA Unipersonale (Italy), Polnet Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Brock Grain Systems (US), Behlen Mfg. Co. (US), SCAFCO Grain Systems Co. (US), Sioux Steel Company (US), Superior Grain Equipment (US), and Hoffmann, Inc. (US).

