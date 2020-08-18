Formaldehyde Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2020

18th Aug 2020 – Global Formaldehyde Market is segmented on the basis of product types, manufacturers, application and region. Formaldehyde is a major constituent for urea-alkyd resins production, having a wide range of end-users from industries including automobile, plywood, construction, buildings, furniture, paints & coatings, textiles, fertilizers & pesticides and packaging sectors. The global market is estimated to grow moderately over the forecast period.

The product is used mainly for manufacturing of amino resins such as melamine-formaldehyde, urea-melamine-formaldehyde and urea-formaldehyde resins. Apart from being cheaper than conventional adhesives, theses resins possess phenomenal moisture resistance and adhesive strength. Commercially, formaldehyde is functioned as formalin, in liquid form, which widely used as embalming agent and disinfectants.

Formaldehyde is anticipated to be emerging market owing to growing end use applications in various sector such as infrastructure and construction especially in developing nations. One of the major drivers for the market is usage of formaldehyde for fuel production, as it is a cheaper alternative to oil. The increasing demand for medium density fiberboards, laminates, particle boards, automotive parts are anticipated to drive the market.

Increased production of laminates and wood-based panels are increasing the demand of formaldehyde, thus, boosting the market over the forecast period.

However, growing concerns regarding health and safety of health and environment are anticipated to hamper the market. Apart from monitoring health and safety, fluctuation in raw material prices are also expected to restrain the market.

U.S. EPA has issued strict recommendations for workforce safety to avoid potential disorders of nose, lungs, skins, cancer and even the reproductive system. Also, under Biocidal Products Directive, formaldehyde is banned for certain applications such as for use as preservatives for processing & liquid-cooling systems, and anti-fouling products.

The global market players for formaldehyde market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemical Inc., Celanese Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Perstorp Formox AB, Bayer AG and Dynea Oy.

Global Formaldehyde Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2019)

UF Resins

PF Resins

MF Resins

Polyacetal Resins

Pentaerythritol

Methylenebis (4-phenyl isocyanate) (MDI)

1,4-butanediol

Others

Global Formaldehyde End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2019)

Construction

Others (automotive, aircraft, healthcare, clothing)

North American market has shown moderate growth in various segments. Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to grow significantly owing to its rapidly developing plastic, automotive and constructional market. Other regions of Europe and Latin America also been anticipated to witness steady growth rate. China was the largest formaldehyde market globally.

