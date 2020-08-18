Hookah Market Supply Chain Analysis, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Analysis

The global hookah market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hookah market is set to witness a robust growth during the forecast period. Traditional hookah is a blend of tobacco, glycerin and honey. It contains varying amounts of nicotine. While some claim, hookah to be tobacco-free, certain tests has confirmed the presence of nicotine in it. Since hookah is being looked upon as a safe alternative to cigar or cigarettes, it is largely appealing to the consumers.

Key Players:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Qiuzan hooka

Ocean hookah

Mya Hookah

Growth Drivers:

Hookah market is driven by rise in demand for flavoured hookah in the young population followed by large presence of hookah parlours in the metro cities. In addition, the market is driven by flexible regulations laid by authorities in respective regions adds to the market growth. Moreover, preference for flavoured hookah contributes to the market demand. However, side-effects associated with excessive consumption of tobacco is likely to degrade health. Also, the expensive nature of flavoured hookahs impedes the market growth.

Market Segment:

Key Type:

2 Hose Hookahs

3 Hose Hookahs

Other Hookahs

Key Application:

Group Use

Personal Use

Key Region/Country:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Regional Insights:

European market is likely to dominate the international market scenario owing to presence of young population and availability of attractive flavours. IoT is another reason for market progress.

North American market is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the presence of young population and inception of hookah parlour all across the U.S. Flexible norms and regulations for starting a hookah business is likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

