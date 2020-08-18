Oxidation Hair Dye Market Revenue Drivers, Business Challenges & Growth Opportunities

The global oxidation hair dye market research report offers an in-depth analysis of industry size, share, application, current trends, and revenue drivers. This syndicated research report also provides a regional overview, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions. This research report enables numerous opportunities for industry players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global oxidation hair dye market is estimated to gain huge traction in the forthcoming years. As per the recent trends observed, hair dyes have constituted a major part of cosmetics product that are commonly used. Semi-permanent and permanent hair dyes are the two formulation types in the hair dye market. 

Key Players:

  • L’Oreal
  • Henkel
  • Revlon
  • HOYU
  • Kao
  • COTY
  • Shiseido 

Growth Drivers: 

The toxicological and skin-sensitizing profile of ingredients used in the production of oxidized hair dye products has mandated a further investigation into it. These have a potential risk of causing dermatitis and skin cancer. The perennial concerns are now being addressed with the help of advanced technologies and the patent oxidation process can be expected to remain a dominant methodology in hair dye manufacturing industry during the upcoming years.

Market Segment: 

Key Type:

  • PPD based hair colours
  • PTD based hair colours
  • Other material based hair colours 

Key Region/Country:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights: 

The oxidation hair dye market has been categorized based on the key regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. The strong growth of North America’s e-commercial industry has enabled an upsurge in the sales volume generated from this region.

