Bioinformatics Services Market : Reducing Cost of Sequencing and Growing Volume of Data Generated During Sequencing

Factors such as increasing public-private sector funding for bioinformatics services, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics professionals leading to increased outsourcing of biofinformatics projects, and growing applications of bioinformatics in various industries are expected to drive the growth of the bioinformatics services market.

The global bioinformatics services market is expected to reach USD 3.53 billion by 2023 from USD 1.70 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Bioinformatics Services Market by Type (Microbiome, Transcriptome, Virtual Screening, Database Management), Specialty (Medical, Forensics), Application (Proteomics, Metabolomics), End User (Academia, Pharma) – Global Forecast to 2023

Global Bioinformatics Services Market is Segmented on:

1. Type

2. Specialty

3. Application

4. End User

Type

On the basis of type, the bioinformatics services market is divided into sequencing services, data analysis services, drug discovery services, differential gene expression analysis, database management services, and other services. The sequencing services segment is further classified into whole genome sequencing and de novo assembly, exome analysis, transcriptome analysis, metagenomic analysis, ChIP-Seq analysis, and other sequencing analysis, whereas data analysis services segment is classified into data mining, genomic analysis, proteomic analysis, and variant annotation and discovery.

Application

The bioinformatics services market, by application, is segmented into genomics, chemoinformatics & drug design, proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and other applications. The significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for more efficient data management facilities and the increasing number of research studies for the treatment of cancer using transcriptomics.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4. Rest of the World (RoW)

Geographical Growth Analysis:

This report covers the bioinformatics services market data across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global bioinformatics services market in 2017, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the presence of leading bioinformatics service providers in the region, decreasing cost of sequencing, increasing number of genomic research activities in the region, high incidence of target diseases (such as cancer and genetic diseases), and favorable funding scenario for bioinformatics-based research.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China) dominated the market. Other players in the market are NeoGenomics (US), PerkinElmer (US), CD Genomics (US), Macrogen (South Korea), QIAGEN (Germany), GENEWIZ (US), Source BioScience (UK), Microsynth (Switzerland), MedGenome (India), Fios Genomics (UK), and BaseClear (Netherlands), among others.