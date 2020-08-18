Professional Dental Care Market | Toothbrush segment to register highest growth

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as growing number of small/ private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gains for dental practitioners are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. However, increasing number of large/group dental practices and reluctance to adopt dental dispensing practices by dental practitioners are expected to restrain the growth of this market to certain extent.

[178 Pages Report] The global professional dental care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

Dental Dispensing Products Market by Type (Toothbrush (Electric, Battery-powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Denture Products, Dental Accessories (Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet)) – Global Forecast to 2021

Target Audience:

Manufacturers of professional dental care products

Distributors of dental care products

Dental R&D institutes

Dental laboratories

Government associations and dental practitioners

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Market Dynamics

Toothbrush segment to register highest growth

In this report, the Dental Dispensing Products market is segmented on the basis of type-of-product, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, and other professional dental care products. The toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental dispensing products market in 2015 owing to its wide utilization by the end-users.

The toothbrushes market is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period of 2016-2021. The significant growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the electric toothbrushes. The electric toothbrushes are connected to the Bluetooth technology so that one can analyze their teeth and maintain their oral conditions. For instance, in July 2016, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) launched the Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected, a Bluetooth-connected power toothbrush for adults.

Product Launches-The Major Growth Strategy Adopted By Top Players

Several key players are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches; agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; mergers and acquisitions; and expansions) to garner larger shares in the market.

Key Players

The global Dental Dispensing Products market is characterized by the presence of a large number of players. Amidst intense market competition, major players are continuously focusing on achieving higher market shares through new product launches, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions in the market. The global market is fragmented in nature, with a large number of companies continuously trying to mark their presence. The market is led by Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Young Innovation, Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).