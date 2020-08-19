Manufacturing Execution System for the industries such as pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, and automotive

Munich, Germany, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Siemens (Germany) has a strategically balanced portfolio of manufacturing execution systems and a strong geographical presence. The company’s Opcenter Execution Process (formerly known as SIMATIC IT Unified Architecture Process Industries) as an MES which offers collaboration and integration of distributed manufacturing operations, decreases the production time, and increases manufacturing responsiveness. It is a part of the Siemens Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and Software Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM). It caters to industries such as discrete industry, process industry, and life sciences. The group operates in about 190 countries. It has a geographical presence in Europe, the US, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Rockwell Automation (US) has a strong presence in industrial automation and has two brands Allen-Bradley and Rockwell Software. The company offers MES under the brand name Rockwell Software. It provides MES for the industries such as pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, and automotive and has industry-specific MES solutions such as PharmaSuite and FactoryTalk ProductionCentre. It also provides MES integrated with ERP Integration Gateway aimed towards the improvement of operational and business performance. The major strategies adopted by the company to compete in the MES market are product developments and acquisitions. For instance, in October 2019, the company acquired MESTECH Services, which is a global provider of manufacturing execution systems /manufacturing operations management, digital solutions consulting, and systems integration services. This acquisition would help Rockwell to expand capabilities to grow Information Solutions and Connected Services business segment globally and accelerate Rockwell’s ability to help their customers execute digital transformation initiatives.

[256 Pages Report] The manufacturing execution system market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2020 to USD 14.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater the growing population, low deployment cost, increasing use of industrial automation in process and discrete industries, growing regulatory compliance and fiscal policies formulated by regional financial institutions to keep manufacturing facilities floating amidst COVID-19 crisis are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the manufacturing execution system market

COVID-19 has severely impacted the global economy and all the industries throughout the globe. Earlier mostly companies had to put stop on all the manufacturing operations but now the lockdown has been uplifted in many parts of the world. Many remedial regimes are being followed in attempts to come up with a reliable treatment for COVID-19. At present, the approaches being used by the authorities are not prescribed by WHO.

As the production is affected by the COVID-19-triggered lockdown, the use of manufacturing execution systems has reduced. Most of the revenue generated in the manufacturing execution system market is from the services provided in the market. As the services are directly proportional to manufacturing activities, the manufacturing execution system market is thus getting significantly affected by COVID-19. This has resulted in a lower estimated year-on-year growth rate for 2020 as compared with 2019.