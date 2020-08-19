Virginia Design & Build Contractors Educate On Basement Remodeling

Chantilly, Virginia, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginia design & build contractors at Monumental Contractors recently shared a blog informing homeowners on the basement remodeling process.

The post notes that a basement renovation can help increase a home’s value by several thousands of dollars (roughly $12,000 in the Kansas City area). It also points out that a remodel can lead to homeowners enjoying high returns on investment (over 60%), should they decide to eventually sell the property.

The blog then suggests several basement renovation ideas for the new year, like setting up a home gym or theater, carving out an additional bedroom for guests, renting out a small “apartment” in your home, and creating a magical playspace for children. In the event of a fire on a house’s main floor, the extra room in the basement should offer at least window access to the exterior. All of these basement plans can help raise your home’s value by a significant amount if implemented properly.

The post also emphasizes the importance of making a budget for a basement remodel, as this process can cost up to $20,000. A renovation usually entails adding new lighting and flooring, installing French drains to prevent water from infiltrating your basement, and checking for radon- a hueless, odorless gas emitted when uranium decomposes in soil. According to Realtor.com, 1 in 15 homes in the U.S. contains high levels of radon.

