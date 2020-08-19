Wooden Street Brings Ahead A Fantastic Collection Of Wine Rack Designs For The Home Bar Wooden Street Brings Ahead A Fantastic Collection Of Wine Rack Designs For The Home Bar

At a Glance!

Start-Up: Wooden Street

Founders: Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded: 2015

Location: Udaipur

Section: Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point: Custom Made Furniture

Udaipur, India, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — It is not always easy to spare time to visit the bar every night. But it is easy to have a home bar itself to get a relaxing time at home itself. For this, nothing can be as good as wine rack designs that can be taken along at home. This is where, Wooden Street comes into picture by initiating a fabulous collection of wine racks and cabinets online. Each of the cabinets are marvelous with the décor approach while the design and size is sure to be a fit anywhere. Also, the wine cabinet designs here and the racks are available in premium quality of Sheesham wood. Further, people get to choose from different finish options of honey, teak and walnut. Indeed, the collection is very diverse to scroll at, and one is sure to find the ideal match.

Below are few of the products that are offered in the range.

Boxy Wine Rack:

It is the best furniture idea to keep in many bottles and glasses at once. The silhouette is quick enough to hold on many things while the design makes it good enough for compact to big space. An example of such wine cabinet design is Ferris Wine Rack from Wooden Street. It brings on multiple types of store places for keeping everything. Moreover, the feature also ensures a finest display along with storing.

Horizontal Wine Rack:

A horizontal rack design is made to be the best match for being a wall décor and store place at once. A rack like Elanor Wine Rack from Wooden Street is an example of the same. It is a broad furniture consisting of inverted panels for bottles and glasses. This can be hanged in the indoors and the outdoors, while the handy access is a cherry on top.

Vertical Wine Rack Design:

A vertical wine rack is for making a compact area more lively. Being tall it can be put in abrupt corners to little spaces. An example of such furniture is Osborn Wine Rack from Wooden Street. This is the best exemplary for keeping in at least five bottles at once. It is amiable for being hung in the dinette or in the pergola.

Light-Weight Rack Design:

Such wine cabinet designs are what anyone needs if they have decided over keeping this furniture with other furniture too. Racks like Hobart Wine Rack from Wooden Street is among the few such examples of the same. This subtle rack is perfect to be facilitating in this little space.

Wine Cabinet Design:

For those having undying love for boozing and relaxing at home, they can buy Hansvon Wine Rack from Wooden Street. It is a hut like structure having a wide capacity to keep in many things. Further, it expands to bring a tabletop too. Therefore, there is a place for everything from storing right to serving better. With this, Wooden Street has many other home bar essentials like bar stools, bar cabinets, bar trolleys etc. All of these are offered in exclusive designs and reliable quality. A home bar can be complete with the furniture collection available here.For further information, you can contact Wooden Street at 91-9314444747 to serve you 24*7.

Conclusion: These are some of the marvelous wine rack designs that can be readily found at Wooden Street. They have a wonderful collection with multiple sizes to fit as per the needs.