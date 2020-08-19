MEX Exhibitions Announces a Novel Opportunity for Gifting Industry, Launches Online Edition of Gifts World Expo

NEW DELHI , India, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Considering the spread of Covid19 pandemic in the country and travel restrictions imposed thereupon, Gifts World Expo – India’s biggest show on gifting and promotional solutions – is going all-virtual in the month of September. MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the organiser of the mega exhibition, has announced that it is gearing up for the online show, and all preparations are underway in full swing.

Gifting industry in the country is not untouched by the impact of this pandemic. However, this industry has proved to be highly resilient to economic shocks in the past and there is no doubt that it will bounce back even in this crisis. The determination will help the industry grow in the post-Covid scenario too, and platforms such as ‘Gifts World Expo – Virtual’ will help uplift this sector and provide high bandwidth business opportunities to players dealing in all kinds of gifting and promotional solutions. With gifting season round the corner, the potential for business will also get amplified as buyers will look for new and innovative products to cater to the end customers.

Gifts World Expo – Virtual is designed as a platform where exhibitors can connect with their buyers in a controlled environment and showcase their innovative gifting solutions to them. Big or small, the show is going to benefit every player aiming to reach out to their targeted buyers in this colossal industry. A high quality buyer base will ensure that every exhibitor gets value returns on their investment.

The show comprises 10 segments, the latest addition being ‘Health & Hygiene Products’ that has been included in view of the special demand created for such products during the current time of crisis. The other nine segments include Home Décor & Handicrafts, Houseware & Home Furnishings, Awards & Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies & Stationery, Gold & Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery. This special segmentation has been done to provide ease of access to buyers on online platform so that they could select and explore what they are specifically looking for.

The show is slated for its virtual edition from 24-26 September 2020 with some amazing highlights and attractions. The registration process for Gifts World Expo – Virtual is now open and interested exhibitors can book their space and avail various early bird benefits being offered by the organiser.

About The Organiser:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.