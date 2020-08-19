A List Of Top STMicroelectronics Embedded Systems Products and Their Specs

Geneva, Switzerland, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Embedded systems are an amalgamation of computer hardware and software for advanced computing tasks. These systems are found as a smaller part of larger systems to enhance the performance and efficiency of the entire system. Embedded systems can be customized as per the needs of the users. These systems are used widely by all sizes of organizations such as large, medium, as well as small.

STMicroelectronics Embedded Systems

STMicroelectronics is a global provider of semiconductor solutions. The company has launched various products and solutions for IoT- and IIoT-based applications. The company’s STM32 family of microcontrollers gives it the flexibility to provide solutions for industries such as automotive, communication, healthcare, and IoT. STMicroelectronics can leverage the opportunities in the growing market for electro-mobility, IoT, IIoT, and power-efficient systems to increase the demand for various electronic components that it manufactures.

STMicroelectronics Products

The company’s microprocessor products include STM32 ARM Cortex MPUs and microcontroller products include ST7 8-bit MCUs, ST9 8-bit MCUs, ST10 16-bit MCUs, STR7 32-bit ARM7 MCUs, STM32 32-bit ARM Cortex MCUs, and STM8 8-bit MCUs. It also offers memory solutions comprising NVRAM and Serial EEPROM

STM32Cube MCU & MPU Packages

STM32Cube is one of the major microprocessor units offered by STMicroelectronics. It is designed by combining tools and embedded software bricks that enable quick and simple deployment and improves efficiency.

STM32CubeMX graphical user interface

It offers a graphical user interface to generate C code , including a utility tool that enables developers to work on pin multiplexing and peripheral configurations.

The graphical user interface enables generating IDE ready projects for a range of integrated development environment toolchains.

The STM32CubeMX graphical user interface helps in calculating power consumption for pre-defined sequences.

It can also import STM32Cube embedded software libraries from the company website.

The integrated updater can keep the STM32CubeMX software updated.

STM32Cube MCU and MPU Packages for STM32 MCU and MPUs series

The hardware abstraction layer (HAL) enables portability among diverse STM32 equipment by means of uniform API calls .

It has a compilation of middleware elements comprising RTOS, USB library, file system, TCP/IP stack, and touch-sensing library or graphics library.

STM32Cube MCU and MPU Packages come with a lightweight and optimized API , which is created for performance and runtime efficiency.

STM32Cube MCU and MPU Packages comes with various part numbers like STM32CubeF0, STM32CubeF1, STM32CubeF2, STM32CubeF3, STM32CubeF4, STM32CubeF7, STM32CubeG0, STM32CubeG4, STM32CubeH7, and STM32CubeL0.

Recent Developments in STMicroelectronics

In January 2020, STMicroelectronics launched a LoRa-based STM32 SoC based on the STM32 microcontroller. This SoC enables the developers to create devices like meters, trackers, and remote environmental sensors that facilitate efficient energy and resource usage. This integrated SoC will help in long-distance connections while connecting the smart devices with IoT.

In November 2019, STMicroelectronics launched STM32WB wireless microcontrollers to support Bluetooth 5.0 technology. These MCUs are affordable and delivers strong security.

In November 2019, STMicroelectronics announced the launch of the new generation EEPROM Memory Chips with 4Mbit capacity for budget-conscious applications. The 8-pin memory chip package handles large volumes of data, consumes low power, and provides required reliability and speed.

In September 2019, STMicroelectronics launched its 8-pin STM32 microprocessors. The 32-bit MCU, with its low power design, offers performance and flexibility similar to the STM32 family in a compact and cost-effective way for energy-conscious applications.

In July 2019, STMicroelectronics launched new STM31P450 dual-interface secure microcontrollers. These MCUs offered high RF performance and robustness based on their low power design. Their highly reliable wireless connectivity minimizes energy consumption and finds use in contactless applications related to banking, identity, and transportation.

In April 2019, STMicroelectronics launched a free integrated development environment STM32Cube IDE for its STM32 family of microcontrollers. This development improved the easy accessibility of STM32 MCUs for designers by supporting third-party partner tools.

In February 2019, STMicroelectronics launched the Stellar automotive microcontrollers for domain controllers. These multi-core ARM Cortex R52 MCUs have on-chip non-volatile memory, which improves real-time performance. They consume low power and provide advanced connectivity and security while maximizing performance and reliability.