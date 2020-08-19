Medall Diagnostics Expands its RT – PCR COVID-19 testing capacity to 6000 per day Expansion marks a five-fold increase in capacity

Chennai, India, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Medall Diagnostics, India’s leading integrated diagnostic services provider, has announced a five-fold increase of its RT – PCR COVID-19 testing capacity. With this expansion, Medall diagnostics is now equipped to conduct 6000 COVID-19 tests per day at its 15,000 square feet central reference lab located at Guindy in Chennai. The facility, with state-of-the-art testing equipments reinforces Medall’s commitment to offer top-of-the-line testing further cementing Medall’s position as the leader in the diagnostics space.

Speaking on the new milestone, Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall, said “India is grappling with a steep daily rise of COVID-19 cases. The need of the hour is quick and large scale testing to control the spread of the pandemic. With a daily RT-PCR capacity of 6000, we are well poised to serve the needs of the government and the private sector during this time. In addition to

RT-PCR capabilities, we also offer Antigen and Antibody tests on multiple platforms. Medall has been active in supporting the Government’s initiative to contain the spread of the pandemic. Commitment to improving testing standards and helping the government contain the spread of the pandemic are the primary goals of Medall”.

Medall has also partnered with large NGOs to help bring factories back to life and in this exercise has also partnered closely with corporates in restarting their factories and their place of work. Medall launched a package called “Back to work”, to create a healthy and safe workplace. Over and above this, Medall has also partnered with various Siddha Institutes to evaluate the efficacy of Siddha medicine in treating COVID-19.

About Medall: Medall is India’s fastest growing integrated Healthcare Diagnostics and the fourth largest Diagnostics player in India. With 7000 plus customer touch points in 9 states and 70+ districts, 24 NABL accredited labs and 108 ISO Certified Labs, Medall provides both radiology and pathology services under one roof. Medall has served over 10 million customers and performed over 30 million tests in 2018. With a strong focus on digitisation and deployment of state-of-the-art technology, Medall is pioneering clinical and technological innovations in Diagnostics. To know more please log on to: https://www.medall.in

For media enquiries, please contact: Meghna: +91-6299404815 / meghna@prhub.com