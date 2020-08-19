Alight West Tenn Offers Quality Off-Campus Housing Options

Tallahassee, Florida, 2020-Aug-19 — /EPR Network/ — Alight West Tenn is pleased to announce they offer quality off-campus housing options for students attending Florida State University. Students pay a per person fee to ensure there’s no concern over being evicted if a roommate doesn’t pay their share.

The complex at Alight West Tenn offers four-bedroom, four-bath apartments for students to share with three roommates, either of their choices or randomly assigned. This allows students to get affordable housing without having to stay on campus. Rent for these apartments includes everything students need, including a fully furnished apartment, utilities, high-speed Internet, in-unit laundry, and access to a vast array of amenities. Some of these amenities include a 24/7 fitness center, resort-style pool with hot tub, clubhouse with study rooms and game rooms, convenient access to the Florida State University campus, and more.

There are many advantages for students who choose to live off-campus. The facilities at Alight West Tenn give students all the comforts of home and the independence they’re looking for, all while being close to the campus so they can easily attend classes.

Anyone interested in learning about the housing options for Florida State University students can find out more by visiting the Alight West Tenn website or by calling 1-850-972-2000.

About Alight West Tenn: Alight West Tenn is an apartment complex offering off-campus housing solutions for students of Florida State University in Tallahassee. The four-bedroom apartments offer all of the amenities students need for one low cost. This ensures students can more effectively budget without worrying about their roommates’ ability to pay their share.

Company: Alight West Tenn

Address: 2566 W. Tennessee St

City: Tallahassee

State: FL

Zip code: 32304

Telephone number: 1-850-972-2000