Redpoint Denton Offers a Neighborhood Feel to Off-Campus Housing

Denton, Texas, 2020-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Denton is pleased to announce they offer off-campus housing with a neighborhood feel. In addition to apartments with between three and five bedrooms, they also offer cottages and townhomes, giving students the feeling of belonging to a community. All housing options provide the opportunity to add covered parking for a small monthly fee.

Redpoint Denton offers convenient off-campus housing for students attending the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University. The complex is also pet-friendly, allowing its residents to bring along their favorite furry companion. Students who choose this off-campus housing solution will get everything they need to be included in their rent, including a bathroom for every bedroom, furnishings, lawn service, high-speed Internet, trash disposal, and a variety of other amenities.

In addition to their living space, student residents will have access to all of the amenities the complex has to offer. This includes a 24-hour fitness center, full-size basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, a hammock grove, music studio, media rooms, resort-style saltwater swimming pool, and more. Social events are held throughout the year for the students to enjoy.

Anyone interested in the housing options available for students can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Denton website or by calling 1-940-600-1400.

About Redpoint Denton: Redpoint Denton is an off-campus community conveniently located close to the campuses of the University of North Texas and Texas Women’s University. The pet-friendly housing allows students to take advantage of a variety of amenities, all while being close to campus. Fees are charged on a per-student basis so students don’t need to worry about whether their roommates pay their rent.

Company: Redpoint Denton

Address: 500 Inman St.

City: Denton

State: TX

Zip code: 76205

Telephone number: 1-940-600-1400